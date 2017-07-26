Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is collaborating with Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) to improve how diabetes care is managed and delivered through the development of a data-driven core analytics platform for Roche's digital diabetes ecosystem. The platform and ecosystem will seamlessly connect patients, their caregivers and healthcare providers with a suite of new digital health services.

Under the terms of a five-year agreement, Roche's new digital ecosystem and services will be built on the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform, and offered to diabetes patients across North America, Europe and Asia. The open platform will provide Roche with the ability to gather and analyze data in a secure environment, generate new patient insights to provide more customized care, and easily collaborate and integrate with its ecosystem partners and devices used to manage diabetes care. The platform will integrate all existing and future products, solutions and services.

"This collaboration agreement with Accenture is an exciting step forward to offering truly integrated diabetes management solutions," said Marcel Gmünder, Global Head of Roche Diabetes Care. "The open diabetes platform we are creating will enable us to analyze large amounts of data through algorithms and put them into context, respond faster to the needs of people with diabetes, caregivers and healthcare systems and personalize treatment which all-in-all can lead to improved outcomes. The collaboration builds on the trusted relationship we have had over the years. It will enable us to drive digital health in diabetes forward and offer integrated diabetes management solutions and services to shape the way care is being provided in the future, for improved therapy outcomes and more sustainable healthcare systems."

Andrea Brückner, who leads Accenture's Life Sciences practice in Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Latin America, said, "Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious health problems but also bring about substantial economic loss to those affected by the disease, through direct medical costs and loss of work and wages. We are collaborating with Roche to help combat this illness and increase the management of secondary health problems by working to change the standard of care and re-shaping the industry by seamlessly connecting patients, caregivers and healthcare providers to share information, data and insights to make better care decisions to deliver more precise, personalized support."

This collaboration with Roche is driven by Accenture's Intelligent Patient Services business, which is focused on enabling life sciences clients to deliver patient outcomes by bringing together strategic, analytic, and digital expertise to create differentiated solutions and services. Learn more about the Accenture Intelligent Patient Platform.

