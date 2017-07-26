The "World Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) is an advancement of traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The traditional PCR with its limited precision and accuracy often fail to amplify small samples of nucleic acid to a detectable level. This has evoked a need of better techniques to assess the minute quantities of DNA or RNA. dPCR is more sensitive and reliable technique with improved ability to quantify the absolute amount of nucleic acid. It divides the sample into large number of fragments, each containing either one or no template nucleic acid sequence.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) market is provided.

The market estimations are made in the report by conducting high-end analysis of the key market segments for the period of 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of key segments of the market demonstrate the types of dPCR equipment along with the technologies, applications and end-users in the dPCR market.

SWOT analysis enables to study the internal environment of the leading companies for strategy formulation.

Region-wise digital polymerase chain reaction market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market By Technology

Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR)

BEAMing Digital PCR





Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market By Type

Digital PCR equipment

Consumables and reagents





Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market By Application

Research

Clinical diagnostics

Others





Global Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) Market By End User

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries

Hospitals and clinical diagnost





