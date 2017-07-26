Global Cartoning Equipment Market 2017-2021 with Bosch, ECONOCORP, RAMA & LoeschPack Dominating

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cartoning Equipment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cartoning equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cartoning equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the tertiary cartoning machinery, which deals with corrugated boxes and excludes primary cartoning machinery. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for low-cost equipment. There is a high demand from end-user industries for the cartoning equipment. This equipment is reliable, economical, and has small machine footprint. Since the replacement cost is high for a cartoning equipment, the factors mentioned above play a major role in the decision-making during the purchase of a cartoning equipment. A single cartoning machine can deliver various sizes of cartons. It can employ a range of materials, from the thinnest of paperboards to the heaviest of corrugated materials, to make varied types of cartons.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is implementation of robotics. During the forecast period, industrial robots will be on the verge of revolutionizing the manufacturing processes. The use of robotics is a faster, smarter, and less expensive process in industries. Industrial robots can carry out more tasks that are well beyond traditional, repetitive, and dangerous processes such as welding and materials handling. Robots are taking on human capabilities such as sensing, memory, object recognition, and trainability. As a result, they are suitable for the cartoning equipment sector, which includes tasks such as picking and packaging, inspecting products, and assembling minute electronics.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Sustainability of cartoning machinery. Manufacturers in the food industry are increasingly focusing on availing sustainable packaging machinery to reduce the consumption of materials and increase shelf life. Improvement in price-performance ratio, increasing the shelf life, and faster movement between packaging systems are the areas of focus.

Key vendors



Bosch

ECONOCORP

RAMA

LoeschPack

Other prominent vendors



ADCO Manufacturing

Bradman Lake

Douglas Machine

Kliklok-Woodman

Optima

PMI Cartoning

Serpa Packaging Solutions

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/npcrb5/global_cartoning





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716