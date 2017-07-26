New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - Tapinator, Inc. (OTCQB: TAPM), a developer and publisher of mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms, is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "TAPM".

"As promised in this year's annual shareholder letter, we are committed to increasing market awareness of the Tapinator story. As part of this effort, we have been approved to have Tapinator's shares trade on the OTCQB, a market that offers greater exposure, transparency, and accessibility to our expanding American and international shareholder base," stated Andrew Merkatz, President & CFO of Tapinator. "We look forward to further expansion of our shareholder base with this event and view this as a natural progression as Tapinator works toward an ultimate exchange listing."

About Tapinator

Tapinator develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Tapinator's portfolio includes over 300 mobile gaming titles that, collectively, have achieved over 400 million player downloads, including games such as ROCKY™, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. Tapinator generates revenues through the sale of branded advertisements and via consumer app-store transactions. Founded in 2013, Tapinator is headquartered in New York, with product development teams located in the United States, Germany, Pakistan, Indonesia, Russia and Canada. Consumers can find high-quality mobile entertainment wherever they see the 'T' character logo, or at http://tapinator.com.

Tapinator (OTCQB: TAPM) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Tapinator, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "may," "will" "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the development and monetization of our mobile games, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the mobile gaming business. Tapinator undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The quoting and trading of the company's common stock on the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system is often thin and characterized by wide fluctuations in trading prices, due to many factors that may have little to do with the company's operations or business prospects. As a result, there may be volatility in the market price of the shares of the company's common stock for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Moreover, the OTC Market Group's OTC Link quotation system is not a stock exchange, and trading of securities on it is often more sporadic than trading of securities listed on the NASDAQ Stock market or another securities exchange. Accordingly, stockholders may have difficulty reselling any of their shares. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, see Tapinator's Risk Factors available within the disclaimers section of Tapinator.com.

