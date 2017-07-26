TROY, MI--(Marketwired - July 26, 2017) - Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB), a global leader in providing workforce solutions, will release its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. The company will host a conference call, including a question and answer opportunity, to discuss the financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call is available at kellyservices.com, or by dialing (800) 288-9626 (domestic) or (651) 291-5254 (international). The pass code is Kelly Services.
A recording of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. ET on August 9
About Kelly Services
As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis.
