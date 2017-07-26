Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. / Miscellaneous - Low Priority Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. updates on progress of migration to Luxembourg and decision to delist from Alternext/Euronext and focus on Prime Standard Frankfurt stock exchange 26-Jul-2017 / 15:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC UPDATES ON PROGRESS OF MIGRATION TO LUXEMBOURG AND DECISION TO DELIST FROM ALTERNEXT/EURONEXT AND FOCUS ON PRIME STANDARD FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE* _26 July 2017_. Aroundtown Property Holdings plc (the '*Company*' or '*Aroundtown*') announces it has received today official approval from Cypriot authorities for the migration of the Company's seat to Luxembourg. This approval is one of the main steps in the migration process. The Board of Directors of Aroundtown (the '*Board*') will call for the relevant extraordinary shareholders' general meeting ('EGM') in Luxembourg for a shareholder voting to finalize the process of migration and to continue as a Luxembourg company. The Company expects the process to be finalized within the course of August 2017. Following the successful admission of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard), the Board has resolved to delist its shares from the unregulated Alternext market of the Paris Stock Exchange ('*Alternext*') as soon as it will be confirmed by Euronext SE. In contrast to Alternext, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard is an EU-regulated market, which provides for higher transparency levels. As the listing on Prime Standard has been made inter alia with the intention to gain access to various stock indices, the concentration of the daily trading volume in this segment will further increase the likelihood of the fast inclusion into certain stock indices of the DAX family. The Company further believes that delisting from Alternext and a subsequent consolidation of its liquidity in the highest regulated stock exchange market segment will be advantageous to the Company and to its investors, due to higher stock liquidity, faster indices inclusion and higher visibility. The shares of the Company will continue to be traded on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the XETRA trading system. *About the Company* Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc (trading symbol: AT1 on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is a specialist real estate company with a focus on value-add and income generating properties primarily in the German/NL real estate markets. Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc (ISIN: CY0105562116) is a public limited liability company incorporated in 2004 under the laws of Cyprus, having its registered office at Artemidos & Nikou Dimitriou, 54 B, 6027, Larnaca, Cyprus (registered number HE148223). *Contact * Timothy Wright T: +357-2420-1312 E: info@aroundtownholdings.com www.aroundtownholdings.com [1] *DISCLAIMER * THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES. THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE *SECURITIES ACT*), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE *ORDER*), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS *RELEVANT PERSONS*). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS. IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (*EEA*), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE 'QUALIFIED INVESTORS' WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED (THE *PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE*) (*QUALIFIED INVESTORS*). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN *INVESTOR*) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY AROUNDTOWN OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF AROUNDTOWN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS. The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc. Artemidos & Nikou Dimitriou, 54 B 6027 Larnaca Cyprus Phone: +357 2420 1312 E-mail: info@aroundtownholdings.com Internet: www.aroundtownholdings.com ISIN: CY0105562116, XS1508392625, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739 WKN: A14QGA, A1871P, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19A2V Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Dublin, Paris Category Code: MSCL TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4463 End of Announcement EQS News Service 595959 26-Jul-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4345d7aea553619c4df169c105a35861&application_id=595959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2017 09:29 ET (13:29 GMT)