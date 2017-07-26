Vascular Access Device Market Projected 5.51% CAGR Growth by 2022 Says a new Research Report at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vascular Access Device Market has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Vascular Access Device Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global vascular access device market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Vascular Access Device market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 5.51% during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rapidly growing medical tourism industry as well as increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare. The segment of peripherally inserted central catheter has developed at a noteworthy pace since its introduction in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Vascular Access Device market in 2016. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure, growing prevalence of chronic ailments as well as ongoing developments in the medical infrastructures.

Company Analysis in this report -BD Medical Technology, C.R Bard, Medtronic, Inc., Argon Medical Devices, Fresenius Medical Care, Medcomp, Baxter International, Cook Medical Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex, Inc.

The segment of peripherally inserted central catheter has developed at a noteworthy rate since its institution in the medical industry. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Vascular Access Device market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare coupled with growing medical tourism industry in countries such as China and India. In the recent years, medical device manufacturers such as C.R Bard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical Inc., Teleflex, Inc., Baxter International and Medtronic, Inc. amongst others, have dedicated themselves in developing vascular access devices that can provide low risk of infection & further complications as well as ensure maximum comfort to the patients.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, Regional Markets -North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World and Country Analysis -US, Canada, U.K, Germany, China, Japan, India, Mexico and Brazil(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Global Vascular Access Device Market, By Value

By Type - Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC), Central Venous Catheters (CVC), Implantable Ports, Others

By Mode of Insertion - Subcutaneous, Intravenous

Other Report Highlights: Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges, Market Trends, SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Force Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players developing Vascular Access Devices, Company Share Analysis, Recent Approvals of Key Industry Players, Mergers and Acquisitions, Pricing Analysis, Policy and Regulatory Landscape.

