

26 July 2017 PayPoint plc (Company) AGM and Trading Update



PayPoint plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy voting for the resolutions tabled at the Meeting was as follows:



+------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |Resolutions |Votes For |% |Votes |% |Total | % of |Votes | | | | |Against | |Votes |Issued |Withheld* | | | | | | | | Share | | | | | | | | |Capital| | | | | | | | | Voted | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |1. To |57,504,589|100.00%| 0 |0.00% |57,504,589|84.36% | 2,832 | |receive the | | | | | | | | |annual | | | | | | | | |reports and | | | | | | | | |accounts for| | | | | | | | |the year | | | | | | | | |ended 31 | | | | | | | | |March 2017 | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |2. To |56,746,603|96.10% |2,304,030|3.90% |59,050,633|86.63% | 256,788 | |approve the | | | | | | | | |directors' | | | | | | | | |remuneration| | | | | | | | |report for | | | | | | | | |the year | | | | | | | | |ended 31 | | | | | | | | |March 2017 | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |3. To |56,250,235|96.12% |2,269,240|3.88% |58,519,475|85.85% | 787,946 | |approve the | | | | | | | | |directors' | | | | | | | | |remuneration| | | | | | | | |policy | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |4. To |57,507,421|100.00%| 0 |0.00% |57,507,421|84.36% | - | |declare a | | | | | | | | |final | | | | | | | | |dividend of | | | | | | | | |30.0p per | | | | | | | | |ordinary | | | | | | | | |share of the| | | | | | | | |company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |5. To re- |57,014,709|99.15% | 491,067 |0.85% |57,505,776|84.36% | 1,645 | |elect Ms | | | | | | | | |Gill Barr as| | | | | | | | |a director | | | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | | | |company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |6. To re- |54,740,879|98.98% | 564,897 |1.02% |55,305,776|81.13% | 1,645 | |elect Mr | | | | | | | | |Giles Kerr | | | | | | | | |as a | | | | | | | | |director of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |7. To re- |57,407,382|99.83% | 98,394 |0.17% |57,505,776|84.36% | 1,645 | |elect Mr | | | | | | | | |Dominic | | | | | | | | |Taylor as a | | | | | | | | |director of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |8. To re- |57,407,382|99.83% | 98,394 |0.17% |57,505,776|84.36% | 1,645 | |elect Mr Tim| | | | | | | | |Watkin-Rees | | | | | | | | |as a | | | | | | | | |director of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |9. To re- |57,374,221|99.77% | 131,555 |0.23% |57,505,776|84.36% | 1,645 | |elect Mr | | | | | | | | |Nick Wiles | | | | | | | | |as a | | | | | | | | |director of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |10. To elect|57,407,382|99.83% | 98,394 |0.17% |57,505,776|84.36% | 1,645 | |Ms Rachel | | | | | | | | |Kentleton as| | | | | | | | |a director | | | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | | | |company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |11. To elect|57,488,967|99.97% | 16,809 |0.03% |57,505,776|84.36% | 1,645 | |Mr Rakesh | | | | | | | | |Sharma as a | | | | | | | | |director of | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |12. To re- |52,797,846|93.04% |3,947,761|6.96% |56,745,607|83.25% | 761,814 | |appoint | | | | | | | | |Deloitte LLP| | | | | | | | |as auditor | | | | | | | | |of the | | | | | | | | |company | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |13. To |35,655,280|85.20% |6,192,939|14.80%|41,848,219|61.39% |17,459,202| |authorise | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |directors to| | | | | | | | |determine | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |auditor's | | | | | | | | |remuneration| | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |14. To |57,503,540|99.99% | 3,441 |0.01% |57,506,981|84.36% | 440 | |authorise | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |directors to| | | | | | | | |allot shares| | | | | | | | |in | | | | | | | | |accordance | | | | | | | | |with Section| | | | | | | | |551 of the | | | | | | | | |Companies | | | | | | | | |Act 2006 | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |15. To |57,499,718|99.99% | 5,263 |0.01% |57,504,981|84.36% | 2,440 | |disapply | | | | | | | | |statutory | | | | | | | | |pre-emption | | | | | | | | |rights in | | | | | | | | |accordance | | | | | | | | |with Section| | | | | | | | |570 of the | | | | | | | | |Companies | | | | | | | | |Act 2006** | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |16. To |56,727,501|98.64% | 779,280 |1.36% |57,506,781|84.36% | 640 | |authorise | | | | | | | | |the company | | | | | | | | |to make | | | | | | | | |market | | | | | | | | |purchases of| | | | | | | | |its ordinary| | | | | | | | |shares up to| | | | | | | | |10% of the | | | | | | | | |issued share| | | | | | | | |capital** | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ |17. To allow|56,947,642|99.03% | 559,339 |0.97% |57,506,981|84.36% | 440 | |any general | | | | | | | | |meeting | | | | | | | | |(other than | | | | | | | | |an annual | | | | | | | | |general | | | | | | | | |meeting) to | | | | | | | | |be called on| | | | | | | | |14 days' | | | | | | | | |notice** | | | | | | | | +------------+----------+-------+---------+------+----------+-------+----------+ *A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution. ** Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2E, Resolutions 5, 6 and 11 were approved by: (a) the shareholders of the Company; and (b) the independent shareholders of the Company.



The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,165,925.



The results will also be made available on the Company's website: www.paypoint.com



In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a document setting out the resolutions passed at the AGM, concerning special business has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Dividends Payment of the final dividend (including the additional dividend) will be made on 31 July 2017 to shareholders who were on the shareholder register on 23 June 2017.



Directorate change As previously announced on 02 June 2016, today 26 July 2017, David Morrison retires from the board after a long period of service as a non-executive director of the Company. Nick Wiles, Chairman, said: 'On behalf of the board I would like to thank David for his immense contribution to the board, and his considerable support towards PayPoint during his service as a non-executive director of the Company. The board wishes him every success for the future.' There are no further disclosures required for the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.11.



Trading Update PayPoint released a trading update on 26 July 2017 which has been published on its website www.paypoint.com.



Enquiries: PayPoint plc Susan Court 01707 600300



Finsbury Rollo Head 020 7251 3801



