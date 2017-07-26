

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. new home sales for June will be released at 10:00 am ET Wednesday. The economists are looking for consensus of a growth to 611 K from 610 K in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the yen, it fell against the euro and the pound.



The greenback was worth 1.1635 against the euro, 111.88 against the yen, 0.9593 against the franc and 1.3040 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



