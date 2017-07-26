

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gary Cohn, a top White House economic adviser, is on President Donald Trump's short list of candidates to be the next head of the Federal Reserve. This was confirmed by Trump himself.



'He doesn't know this, but yes he is. I actually think he likes what he's doing right now,' Trump told the Wall Street Journal when asked if Cohn was a candidate for the job.



Current Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen's term ends in February next year. Trump could also decide to reappoint Yellen to another four-year term, saying he has a 'lot of respect' for Yellen and thinks she has done a good job.



'I'd like to see rates stay low. She's historically been a low-interest-rate person,' the President said.



Trump added that there are 'two or three' other candidates in the running, but declined to name them. He expects to announce a nominee by the end of this year.



Cohn is the chief economic advisor to Trump and Director of the National Economic Council. He is considered one of the most influential voices in the Trump administration.



Cohn was formerly the president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs from 2006 to 2017. He was seen as a potential successor to Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein.



Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are leading the search for a possible successor to Yellen.



Cohn was recruited by Goldman Sachs in 1990 and rose to the second-highest job at the company in 2006. He is considered an expert in financial markets.



Cohn was the third former employee of Goldman Sachs to join Trump's administration. Mnuchin and senior advisor Steve Bannon also worked at Goldman Sachs.



Cohn supports reinstating the Glass-Steagall legislation, which would separate commercial and investment banking.



