

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. new home sales were robust in June, roughly in line with estimates as interest rates remained attractive, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.



New-home sales were at a 610,000 pace in June, up 0.8% from the downwardly-revised May reading. Economists expected home sales of 620,000 in June. The May reading was lowered to 605,000.



The pace of new home sales is up about 9% from June 2016.



The median sales price of new houses sold in June 2017 was $310,800. The average sales price was $379,500.



The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of June was 272,000. This represents a supply of 5.4 months at the current sales rate.



A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was 3.84%.



