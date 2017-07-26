The "Debt Collection Agencies (UK) Industry Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Debt Collection Agencies (UK) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the Debt Collection Agencies (UK) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 210 companies, including Clarke Willmott, NCO Europe and Euristix Ltd.

This report covers activities such as debt recovery, debt collection, debt, credit management, debt collection agency and includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The Debt Collection Agencies (UK) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance



Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Debt Collection Agencies (UK) report will tell you that 26 companies have a declining financial rating, while 8 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 210 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Companies Mentioned

Advantis Credit Ltd

Advantium Ltd

Akinika Debt Recovery Ltd

Alex M Adamson LLP

Capital Resolve Ltd

Capitol Commercial Collections Ltd

CCI Credit Management Ltd

CEAT TA Ltd

Change Finance Ltd

Credebt Ltd

Credit Administration Services (Dundee)Ltd

Credit Collections (Uk) Ltd

Credit G Ltd

Credit Limits International Ltd

Credit Limits Ltd

Credit Link Account Recovery Solutions Ltd

Sta International Ltd

Stripes Solicitors Ltd

TNC Ltd

T.B.I. Financial Services Ltd.

Tdx Group Ltd

Tessera Credit Group Llp

The C L Group Of Companies Ltd

Zinc Group Ltd

ZYX Admin Ltd

(150+ Others)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dx4nqz/debt_collection

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005815/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Credit and Loans