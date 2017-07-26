The "Debt Collection Agencies (UK) Industry Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Debt Collection Agencies (UK) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the Debt Collection Agencies (UK) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 210 companies, including Clarke Willmott, NCO Europe and Euristix Ltd.
This report covers activities such as debt recovery, debt collection, debt, credit management, debt collection agency and includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.
The Debt Collection Agencies (UK) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:
- See the market leaders
- Identify companies heading for failure
- Seek out the most attractive acquisition
- Analyse industry trends
- Benchmark their own financial performance
Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Debt Collection Agencies (UK) report will tell you that 26 companies have a declining financial rating, while 8 have shown good sales growth.
Each of the largest 210 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.
Companies Mentioned
- Advantis Credit Ltd
- Advantium Ltd
- Akinika Debt Recovery Ltd
- Alex M Adamson LLP
- Capital Resolve Ltd
- Capitol Commercial Collections Ltd
- CCI Credit Management Ltd
- CEAT TA Ltd
- Change Finance Ltd
- Credebt Ltd
- Credit Administration Services (Dundee)Ltd
- Credit Collections (Uk) Ltd
- Credit G Ltd
- Credit Limits International Ltd
- Credit Limits Ltd
- Credit Link Account Recovery Solutions Ltd
- Sta International Ltd
- Stripes Solicitors Ltd
- TNC Ltd
- T.B.I. Financial Services Ltd.
- Tdx Group Ltd
- Tessera Credit Group Llp
- The C L Group Of Companies Ltd
- Zinc Group Ltd
- ZYX Admin Ltd
- (150+ Others)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dx4nqz/debt_collection
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005815/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Credit and Loans