Shift to Cloud Creates Opportunities for New Players According to 2017 Global LMS Market Report

Learning Management Systems remain the hub for educational technology on campus, but growing number of institutions are making the shift to managed or cloud-based solutions

LOS GATOS, California, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Education technology research firm e-Literate has released the first data-based global analysis of the learning management systems (LMS) market, which reveals major shifts in higher education purchasing and implementation, as cloud-based solutions and increased interoperability fuel a dynamic market. According to the report, which is the third in e-Literate's LMS Market Dynamics series-although Canvas is the fastest growing LMS worldwide, Blackboard is the second most-used system globally. D2L Brightspace saw the same number of implementations in 2017 as Canvas, reflecting its growing presence in North America.

"The improved reliability and interoperability of cloud-based solutions are enabling easier migrations," said Phil Hill, co-publisher of e-Literate. "But despite chatter about market disruption by emerging product categories, the LMS will continue to serve as the primary hub for learning technologies. Ease of LMS integration, in turn, is still a critical factor in the success of new technologies within higher education."

The e-Literate Spring 2017 analysis, which is the first LMS report to analyze data from North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania, identified an increase in new LMS implementations attributable to Pearson's sunsetting of their LearningStudio LMS and a growing number of voluntary migrations.

Additional findings from e-Literate 2017 report include:

Increasing faculty demand for improved system usability is also driving voluntary migrations.

Significant migrations, including the California Community College System's implementation of Canvas and the University of Phoenix's migration to Blackboard, are contributing to shifts in market.

Moodle remains the default LMS for higher education institutions outside of North America (with market share of 57-67% in Europe , Latin America , and Oceania).

(with market share of 57-67% in , , and Oceania). The European regional market remains fragmented, with more than a dozen providers having 1% or more of the market share.

"Although there is lot speculation about the future of edtech today, one thing is certain: there is an oligopoly emerging. We're seeing smaller, more regionally-focused LMS's decrease and a few dominate players emerge globally," said Michael Feldstein, co-publisher of e-Literate. "This report is intended to help inform decision-making at the institutional level, but also bring better clarity for executives, investors, and journalists who are working to make sense of new technology categories and products."

The e-Literate LMS Market Dynamics series is rooted in a review of LMS usage, implementation, and decommissions for more than 4,000 institutions in the U.S. and Canada--and thousands more worldwide. The analysis is powered by data from LISTedTECH, the most comprehensive education technology database available.

To download the report, or receive additional information, please visit: http://mfeldstein.com/lms-subscription/.

About e-Literate

e-Literate's education technology research and analysis helps organizations and institutions harness the potential of technology to improve educational outcomes. e-Literate is published by MindWires LLC, a team of education technology experts that help schools, business leaders and policymakers navigate the new world of digital education through in-depth market research, strategic planning, infrastructure assessment, and leadership development. Learn more at www.mindwires.com.

