Global Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Bartronics, Eastcompeace Technology, Gemalto, Giesecke & Devrient, OT-Morpho & Zhuhai XH Smartcard

The "Global Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) card market to grow at a CAGR of 1.47% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) Card Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Introduction of E-SIM in telecommunications. E-SIM is a SIM card that cannot be removed from the devices. Thus, smartphone vendors are planning to provide phones with dual SIM with one removable and another as E-SIM. The handset market will be creating demand for E-SIM technology, and it will increase the supply and demand factors for the E-SIM market. The smartphone replacement cycle is less than one to two years in the most developed markets, and two years in the emerging markets. Thus, the replacement cycle also creates the demand for E-SIM cards that can be introduced in the mobile devices. The smartphone vendors are planning to introduce E-SIM by providing dual SIM cards, including E-SIM and removable SIM.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Development of triple SIM FF. The increase in mobile devices has entailed the growth of the SIM card market, which, in turn, is driving the need for SIM FFs. Mobile network operators had a challenge of maintaining stocks. Most mobile subscribers are not aware of the FFs of the SIM cards used in the mobile devices. Thus, triple SIM provided the solution for handling different SIM sizes and easing SIM management. This innovation combined all FFs in one single card with precise cuts. The design of the SIM cards also meets the challenge of different thickness requirement. The nano SIM area is thinner at its rear side than the rest of the card.
Key vendors
- Bartronics
- Eastcompeace Technology
- Gemalto
- Giesecke & Devrient
- OT-Morpho
- Zhuhai XH Smartcard
Other prominent vendors
- dz card
- ST Incard
- Wuhan Tianyu
