

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved legislation to impose fresh sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.



The Russia, Iran, and North Korea sanctions bill was passed with 419 votes in favor and just 3 votes against.



The bill, which is likely to irk the Kremlin and complicate President Donald Trump's hopes of improving relations with Russia, needs to be passed through the Senate before it can be sent to the president's table for signing.



Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said it is incumbent upon the President to immediately sign this legislation into law, 'or risk endorsing Moscow's interference in future elections.'



'While the president supports tough sanctions on North Korea, Iran and Russia, the White House is reviewing the House legislation and awaits a final legislative package for the president's desk,' White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.



The strong bipartisan congressional support for increased sanctions on Russia is a punishment for meddling in the US presidential election and its military aggression in Ukraine and Syria. It also seeks to make Tehran pay a price for its continued support of terrorism.



The sanctions on Russia proposes to penalize firms that contribute to Russian energy development; shorten the duration of loans to Russian banks and Russian oil and gas companies; freeze assets of state-owned mining and railway companies; codify existing sanctions to make them more difficult to lift in the future; and prevent the President's power to singlehandedly ease the sanctions.



Warner said Washington must also make clear to Iran and North Korea that they will be held accountable for their actions, including North Korea's advancement of its ballistic missile and nuclear weapons program, the detention and death of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier, and the continued imprisonment of American citizens.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX