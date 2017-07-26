SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - July 26, 2017) - Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC®, one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders with locations across the U.S., has added 14 branches across the nation in 2017, representing a 33 percent growth rate from the end of 2016. The company not only exceeded its original expectation of opening 12 branches this year but did so in half the anticipated time, and has plans to open several more offices in the coming months.

"The level of growth Castle & Cooke Mortgage has experienced this year is a true testament not only to the hard work and dedication of our staff, but also to the commitment we have to creating the kind of company people want to work for," said Adam Thorpe, president and chief operating officer of Castle & Cooke Mortgage. "As our company expands, my goal is to maintain a workplace model where our employees feel heard, valued and supported. Some of our best ideas come from those who have their ears closest to the ground, and as long as we keep listening to our employees and providing them with the tools they need to be successful, I am confident we will continue to grow."

While Castle & Cooke Mortgage is licensed in 32 states, much of the 2017 growth has happened in the Mid-South region, particularly in Tennessee, which experienced the highest number of new branch openings this year. The state now boasts locations in Brentwood (NMLS #1091448), Chattanooga (NMLS #1597515), Clarksville (NMLS #1202068), Hendersonville (NMLS #1597518), Indian Lake (NMLS #1630068), Memphis (NMLS #1630067), Murfreesboro (NMLS #1636358) and Nashville (NMLS #1091448). New branches have also been added in Mississippi and Missouri, as well as in California, Hawaii and Nevada.

The company's recent surge is reflective of Castle & Cooke Mortgage's emphasis on recruiting. "A company can only be as good as the people who work for it, and I couldn't be happier with the caliber of employees we've hired this year," stated Mike Querrey, national sales manager for Castle & Cooke Mortgage. "Our standard of excellence is continually raised as we focus on recruiting talented, experienced and motivated staff, both for our corporate office as well as our branch locations throughout the nation. Our most valuable assets are the members of our Castle & Cooke Mortgage family."

Individuals interested in joining the Castle & Cooke Mortgage team may reach out to Heidi Iverson, director of recruiting, via email at hiverson@castlecookemortgage.com, or by calling 866-461-7101.

About Castle & Cooke Mortgage

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC® (NMLS #1251), one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders with locations across the United States and more than 400 employees, is founded on three core values -- integrity, honesty and transparency. Headquartered in Draper, Utah and backed by the financial strength of its more than 160-year-old sister company Castle & Cooke, Inc., the company is renowned for its smooth and efficient origination process, the unparalleled support provided to its sales force, and the quality customer service given to borrowers. The company has also been repeatedly recognized as a top employer. Castle & Cooke Mortgage can be found online at castlecookemortgage.com, on Twitter at @CastleandCooke and on Facebook at Facebook.com/Castle.Cooke.Mortgage. Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender.

Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC is licensed in AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KY, MD, MI, MS, MO, NE, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, WA, WI and WY. Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC is licensed by the Arizona Department of Financial Institutions Arizona Mortgage Banker: BK-0908287. Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC is licensed by the Department of Business Oversight, under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act License #4130740. In Colorado, Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC is regulated by the Division of Real Estate. Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee, License #43759. Illinois Residential Mortgage Licensee. Oregon Mortgage Lending License ML-4090.

