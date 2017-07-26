OrthoAccel Technologies, Inc. Names Orthodontic and Dental Industry Executive David Josza as CEO

HOUSTON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc.announces that its board of directors has named David Josza, an orthodontic and dental industry senior executive with more than 25 years of experience, as CEO effective August 1, 2017. A privately owned medical technology start-up, OrthoAccel recently launched its third-generation vibratory orthodontic device AcceleDent® Optima' that enables orthodontists to achieve more predictable outcomes. AcceleDent Optima is an FDA-cleared, Class II medical device that is clinically shown in randomized control trials to speed up orthodontic treatment by as much as 50 percent while reducing discomfort by up to 71 percent during treatment.

"OrthoAccel is a market leader in accelerated orthodontic technology and I am delighted to lead the company's next phase of growth and innovation," said Josza. "This is an exciting stage in OrthoAccel's trajectory and, based on the feedback of orthodontists and patients who have experienced the new AcceleDent Optima, there is significant opportunity for growth ahead for this best-in-class treatment technology."

Josza most recently served as corporate vice president and general manager for Zimmer Biomet Dental, a leading global manufacturer of musculoskeletal devices. He joined Zimmer in 2015 when the company acquired his previous firm, Biomet, Inc., and Josza was tapped to lead the complex acquisition integration. Among his accomplishments, he successfully implemented synergistic cost-saving initiatives and cross-selling opportunities that yielded significant profit increases and growth.

Prior to the acquisition, Josza had a 14-year career at Biomet 3i, a global implant and oral reconstructive supplier, most recently serving as vice president of the Americas. As a member of the executive board, he was responsible for developing and delivering the company's annual strategic plan.

Additional accomplishments at Biomet included developing and leading a variety of significant revenue growth initiatives, including capturing the market leader position in Latin America. Another key accomplishment was the commercialization of a new digital product line, with a specialized sales team and a technical service support function that grew incremental revenue by $2 million in its first year.

In addition to his leadership roles at Zimmer and Biomet, Josza's in-depth experience includes previous business development, strategic planning and management responsibilities at Henry Schein, Inc. and Stryker Corporation.

"We are excited to welcome David and recognize that his in-depth experience in dental and medical industries, combined with his many successes as a strategist and business developer, provide an excellent leadership platform for his role at OrthoAccel Technologies," said Brian R. Smith, chairman of OrthoAccel's board of directors and managing director of S3Ventures.

The leader in accelerated orthodontics, OrthoAccel has received numerous business and medical design awards that reflect the company's success in commercializing its patented SoftPulse Technology® for clinical application. AcceleDent has been recognized as the preferred accelerated orthodontic treatment solution by orthodontists participating in surveys conducted by industry journals Orthotown and the Journal of Clinical Orthodontics.

For more information about OrthoAccel and the company's innovative orthodontic solutions, visit AcceleDent.com.

About OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc.

OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc. is a privately owned medical device company engaged in the creation, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative solutions that enhance dental care and orthodontic treatment.Among the company's innovations is AcceleDent® Optima', an FDA-cleared, Class II medical device that employs patented SoftPulse Technology® that is demonstrated to speed up bone remodeling. These safe and gentle vibrations accelerate tooth movement by as much as 50 percent and reduce discomfort associated with orthodontic treatment by up to 71 percent. Leading orthodontists from around the world report increased mechanical efficiency with orthodontic appliances and improved predictability of clinical outcomes with AcceleDent. OrthoAccel, the Leader in Accelerated Orthodontics, is ranked onDeloitte's 2016 Technology Fast 500as one of the fastest growing companies in North America.OrthoAccel is based in Houston, Texas and maintains a global presence through its EMEA office in Essen, Germany.To learn more about OrthoAccel's focus on improving the journey to healthy, beautiful smiles, visit AcceleDent.com.