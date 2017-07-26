Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Imerys, J.M. Huber Corporation, Minerals Technologies, Mississippi Lime Company & Omya

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global ground calcium carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand from construction and infrastructure sector. The industrial and commercial buildings are a result of the development of durable and high-quality components produced by the building and construction industry. Ground calcium carbonate and limestone are used in these applications as fillers and extenders, as they offer cost benefits and improved performance. In the building and construction application, product applications consist of vinyl floor tile, asphalt roofing shingles, sheeting, tape joint compounds, stucco, concrete, glass, masonry, and plasters.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for ground calcium carbonate as industrial fillers. Fine ground and crushed calcium carbonate is used as a filler in various products such as paint, plastics, paper, rubber, asphaltic products, carpet backing, vinyl floor covering, putty, caulking, sealing, and in coal mines and construction. It is also used as an extender and in manufacturing ultra-fine ground white marble used for filling and coating paper. It is readily substituting titanium dioxide pigment paint as well.



Initially, fillers were used as an alternative to costlier material in paints and coatings or polymer in plastics or rubber application. Nowadays, the fillers are used to enhance functional features such as color, stiffness, and opacity. Ground calcium carbonate adds important qualities such as brightness (whiteness), particle size, and chemical purity, which suggests its use in industrial applications.

Key vendors



Imerys

J.M. Huber Corporation

Minerals Technologies

Mississippi Lime Company

Omya



Other prominent vendors



Carmeuse

GLC Minerals

Lhoist

Maruo Calcium



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rrg77j/global_ground

