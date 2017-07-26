

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Britain is the latest nation to announce that it will end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in an effort to reduce air pollution.



Britain said it will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040. In early July, France said it plans to end sales of all petrol and diesel vehicles in the country by 2040 as part of a plan to meet its targets under the Paris climate accord.



Britain and France together account for about one-third of new cars sold in the European Union. The decision by these countries is seen as a victory for electric cars and a blow to the internal combustion engine.



For decades, governments have been reluctant to ban gasoline- or diesel-burning engines due to the absence of alternatives to fossil-fuel powered transportation.



However, in April 2015, the UK Supreme Court ruled that the government must take immediate action to cut air pollution following a case brought by environmental lawyers at ClientEarth.



The UK government said Wednesday that it will announce a package of more than 200 million pounds in extra funding to local authorities for measures to reduce air pollution.



The French government's announcement in early July came just a day after Volvo Cars announced plans for the historical end of its gas-only car production by 2019.



Some other countries too have floated or are exploring the idea of banning cars powered by internal combustion engines. Germany and India are keen to do away with 100 per cent combustion-powered vehicles by 2030.



Norway, which has the highest penetration of electric cars in the world, and the Netherlands also plan to allow sales of 100 percent electric or plug-in hybrid cars by 2025.



China is currently the world's largest maker of pure electric vehicles, aided by the government's policy changes to boost development of electric vehicles as the country seeks to cut oil imports and reduce air pollution.



