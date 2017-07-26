LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Bayen Group announced today that it intends to spin off its technology services business as an independent company called Sileo Technology Solutions (SileoTech). The strategic goal of this transaction is to create two focused companies dedicated to providing current and future value to their clients with respective areas of expertise.

"We spun off this technology company to increase focus on the capabilities of this outstanding, seasoned team and to better meet our clients' needs," said Greg Saliba, managing partner at Bayen Group and SileoTech.

Through this strategic move, Bayen Group will continue to focus on providing expert solutions to both federal agencies and government contractors, while SileoTech will primarily focus on providing technology solutions to the private sector.

The SileoTech team will leverage their expertise to build intuitive and engaging solutions focused primarily on technologies such as Cloud, Big Data and SharePoint technologies. As part of this announcement, the managing partners have named Eric Schrader as a partner of SileoTech and lead cloud solutions architect.

"This exciting move provides our team the opportunity to focus on strengthening our partnerships and expertise with both Amazon and Microsoft," said Schrader. "It also enables us to have a deeper skillset of solutions while also being technology agnostic, ultimately benefitting our clients."

About Bayen Group

Bayen Group is a minority-owned and HUBZone-certified business providing consulting, technology, marketing and staffing solutions. Our emphasis is on relationships -- whether with our clients or employees -- we firmly believe in partnering. Together the team is greater than the individual. The combination of our seasoned professionals and our unique, collaborative work environment enables us to equip our clients with a team of specialists who can tackle the most challenging business problems. Please visit www.bayengroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @BayenGroup.

About Sileo Technology Solutions

Sileo Technology Solutions is a full-service global technology consulting firm that helps clients embrace technology to further enable their business. Seasoned consultants lead clients through the ever-changing world of technology. SileoTech focuses on the technical details, allowing clients to focus on what they do best. The team partners with clients to provide both short-term and long-term solutions that will meet their business needs, and leverages their marketing and technology expertise to build intuitive and engaging solutions catered specifically to each client. Please visit www.sileotech.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @sileo_tech.

