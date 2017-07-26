Avnet (NYSE: AVT), a leading global technology distributor, today announced a distribution agreement in the Americas with MikroElektronika, a leading provider of hardware and software tools supporting rapid prototype and product development. Effective immediately, Avnet customers in the Americas will have access to MikroElektronika's full line of development boards, compilers, accessory boards and software, including the Hexiwear IoT development kit, which was voted the development platform "Best for Rapid Prototyping" in the Hackster.io 2016 Maker Madness competition.

MikroElektronika's flagship products, including click board add-on boards for interfacing microcontrollers with peripheral sensors or transceivers and Hexiwear development boards, support the mikroBUS open standard, which defines mainboard sockets and add-on boards used for interfacing microcontrollers or microprocessors with integrated circuits and modules. The standard has been endorsed by many major semiconductor manufacturers. Click here for details.

"Buoyed by the maker movement and a resurgence of high tech design and manufacturing in the Americas, there is a great deal of demand in the region for solutions with the kind of performance and flexibility that MikroElektronika offers," said Andrea Galizia, sales and marketing director, MikroElektronika. "With the support of Avnet's broad array of technical expertise and world-class supply chain services, we look forward to a strong boost in adoption of MikroElektronika solutions as we collaborate to fulfill these customer requirements."

"MikroElektronika recognizes that time can be a designer's greatest nemesis," said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. "Their focus on developing devices that offer the performance and technical sophistication required for next-generation IoT devices, with simple, easy-to-use interfaces, will benefit not only Avnet's core customers, but also the growing community of budding entrepreneurs and makers here in the Americas."

About MikroElektronika

BE ON TIME Microcontrollers and programs that run them embedded in consumer electronics and industrial equipment are saving many lifetimes worth of humanity's man hours every day. At MikroElektronika, we cater to engineers who develop these embedded systems. We provide tools that help them save hours from their work days so that they can get more out of their lifetime.

About Avnet

From idea to design and from prototype to production, Avnet supports customers at each stage of a product's lifecycle. A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

