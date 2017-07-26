sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,125 Euro		+0,341
+1,04 %
WKN: 850355 ISIN: US0538071038 Ticker-Symbol: VNI 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AVNET INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVNET INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,48
33,598
17:53
33,469
33,594
17:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AVNET INC
AVNET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVNET INC33,125+1,04 %