Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2017-2021: Dominated by MAO Inhibitors, AChE Inhibitors & Glutamate Inhibitors

The "Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global dementia and movement disorder treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Dementia and Movement Disorder Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of biomarkers. The global DAMD market is primarily dominated by MAO inhibitors, AChE inhibitors, and glutamate inhibitors. Use of these drugs for the treatment of different types of dementia such as Lewy body dementia and movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease indicates that these diseases have the same pathological conditions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for disease modifying drugs. The treatment for dementia is currently dominated by therapeutic approaches that are focused on providing symptomatic relief; drugs indicated for the treatment of various types of dementia and movement disorders only treat symptoms and not the underlying cause of the disease. These drugs either belong to the class of anticholinesterase inhibitors or modulate the activity of glutamate on the nervous system. Anticholinesterase inhibitors act by reversible or irreversible inhibition of cholinesterase responsible for the depletion of ACh from the synaptic cleft.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is social stigma associated with dementia. Dementia is a neurological condition, characterized by poor cognitive functions, impaired social and occupational functioning, and diminished memory. It is perceived negatively in different parts of the world; the perception varies from it being viewed as a natural consequence of aging or in worse cases inadvertently linked to archaic beliefs. This, in turn, has a negative impact on those with dementia as they often refrain from reporting their symptoms to healthcare providers, leading to low diagnostic rates, thus hampering the market growth. In some parts of the world, public disclosure of such symptoms triggers negative reactions from family and friends leading to a kind of social isolation.

Key vendors



Allergan

Eisai

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries



Other prominent vendors



Amgen

Pfizer

UCB

H. Lundbeck

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Eli Lilly



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Dementia: An overview



PART 06: Movement disorder: An overview



PART 07: Market landscape



PART 08: Pipeline



PART 09: Segmentation by drug class



PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



PART 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gxbzlg/global_dementia

