The Chinese PV investor said it may record a net profit of up to CNY 40 million ($5.9 million) for the first half of 2017. The preliminary figures point to a sharp turnaround from last year, as it posted a net loss of CNY 124.4 million in the first six months of 2016.Kong Sun primarily attributed its stronger performance this year to higher sales of electricity generated by its PV plants throughout China. The group's total electricity sales soared to CNY 526.3 million in the first half, up sharply ...

