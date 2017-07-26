Researchers at South Korea's Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) announced a new world for efficiency in hybrid inorganic-organic perovskite solar cells, at 22.1%.

A team of scientists at UNIST has developed a new method for production of inorganic-organic perovskite solar cells, which has achieved record efficiency levels of 22.1% in small cells and 19.7% in cells measuring 1 square centimeter. These efficiencies have been officially confirmed by the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

The research, published in renowned journal Science, addresses the concentration of deep level defects in the formation of perovskite layers. These defect states can reduce cell performance by decreasing open circuit voltage and short circuit ...

