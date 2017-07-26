BAH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 18, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on behalf of investors who purchased Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ("Booz Allen Hamilton") (NYSE: BAH) securities between May 19, 2016 and June 25, 2017 .

Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-corporation?wire=1. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Booz Allen Hamilton engaged in improper accounting practices in its contracts with the U.S. government; (ii) consequently, the Company's revenues derived from services provided to the U.S. government were inflated and unsustainable; and (iii) discovery of the foregoing conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny, potential criminal sanctions, and jeopardize its business relationship with the U.S. government.

If you suffered a loss in Booz Allen Hamilton, you have until August 18, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-sb/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-corporation?wire=1.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong