LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Through a collaboration of knowledge in various marketing disciplines, Marketing Peer launched today. Marketing Peer aims to be the external marketing department for small businesses specifically addressing their needs.

Whether a company has an internal marketing team or is looking to outsource its marketing functions, Marketing Peer fills the gap with all-inclusive as well as individual service offerings. Backed with years of executive level experience, Marketing Peer's objective is to create systems and campaigns that streamline a company resulting in growth and success for an entire organization.

"We understand that not all organizations have large budgets or the staff to compete in different marketing avenues to stay competitive in their markets. That is why we have put together a variety of proven solutions to help businesses create new lead sources," stated Gerald Toumayan, CEO of Marketing Peer. "We bring corporate level expertise to the small business to simplify their sales and marketing processes and help them expand."

Marketing Peer utilizes Direct Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, and Web Services to help their clients through the various growth stages from start-up to expansion.

On-Demand Marketing Services Include:

Direct Marketing-Email Marketing/Mobile Texting /Mailers /Calling/ Event Marketing

Promotion- Digital Advertising/Promotional Products/Surveys/Print Products/Video

Public Relations- Media Relations/Blogging/ Social Media/Review Sites/ Press Releases

Web Services- Web Design and Development/E-commerce/SAAS Solutions/ SEO/Mobile Apps

Critical to the company's service offerings is the seasoned Web Services team providing the technological edge that typically only large corporations can afford.

"I look forward to bringing the comprehensive experience and high-level technical capabilities of my team to Marketing Peer," stated Arun Koul, CTO of Marketing Peer. "Backed by many years of experience in successfully analyzing business needs and translating those needs into web solutions, our teams will provide effective web applications and solutions to help customers gain crucial advantages for today's business environment."

Through the combination of senior level executives and a strong established vendor network, the company offers critical financial and time-saving essentials positively impacting their customer's bottom line. A key driver is the company's passion to partner with their clients to ensure they are reaching new milestones.

For a Free Analysis or more information, please visit us at www.marketingpeer.com

Marketing Peer-Your External Marketing Department

Marketing Peer is a full-service web, marketing, and public relations agency based in Los Angeles and Boston. We are a diverse group of people with varied skills, highly experienced to deliver a full range of Marketing Services. We offer a variety solutions to help our clients grow their brand's visibility. We do this through a myriad of Web, Marketing, and Public Relations services that are fully customizable. Visit us at www.marketingpeer.com

