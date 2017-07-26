Global Liver Disease Treatment Market 2017-2021: Increase in Alcohol-related Liver Disease

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Liver Disease Treatment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global liver disease treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.01% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Liver Disease Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in awareness. Early detection is crucial in reducing the progression of liver diseases. For instance, diagnosis of hepatitis B and C at an initial stage can reduce or prevent the extent of liver damage. Government and non-governmental organizations organize summits, awareness seminars, campaigns, and fundraising events to raise awareness about both the disease and the therapeutic measures available.
For instance, the US celebrates May 19 as Hepatitis Testing Day and has deemed the month of May as the Hepatitis Awareness Month every year majorly aiming to spread awareness about hepatitis infections and motivate people, particularly those at high risk, to undertake pre-diagnosis. Similarly, the Canadian Liver Foundation and the American Liver Foundation celebrate the month of October as the Liver Awareness Month in Canada and the US, respectively. Such awareness programs lead to more people opting for treatment, thereby increasing drug consumption and market revenue.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in alcohol-related liver disease. Alcohol consumption has become quite common. According to NIH, in 2015, 86.4% of people of age 18 years and above admitted that they drank alcohol at some point of their life. Drinking alcohol may not always lead to health issues. The problem starts with alcohol abuse or heavy intake of alcohol for a longer period. Liver cells are directly associated with alcohol consumption. One of the prime functions of the liver is to remove toxins and impurities such as alcohol from the blood.
Key vendors
- F. Hoffmann-la Roche
- Gilead
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Merck
Other prominent vendors
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Johnson and Johnson
- Novartis
- Salix Pharmaceuticals
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
