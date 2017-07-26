Global Liver Disease Treatment Market 2017-2021: Increase in Alcohol-related Liver Disease

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Liver Disease Treatment Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global liver disease treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.01% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Liver Disease Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rise in awareness. Early detection is crucial in reducing the progression of liver diseases. For instance, diagnosis of hepatitis B and C at an initial stage can reduce or prevent the extent of liver damage. Government and non-governmental organizations organize summits, awareness seminars, campaigns, and fundraising events to raise awareness about both the disease and the therapeutic measures available.



For instance, the US celebrates May 19 as Hepatitis Testing Day and has deemed the month of May as the Hepatitis Awareness Month every year majorly aiming to spread awareness about hepatitis infections and motivate people, particularly those at high risk, to undertake pre-diagnosis. Similarly, the Canadian Liver Foundation and the American Liver Foundation celebrate the month of October as the Liver Awareness Month in Canada and the US, respectively. Such awareness programs lead to more people opting for treatment, thereby increasing drug consumption and market revenue.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in alcohol-related liver disease. Alcohol consumption has become quite common. According to NIH, in 2015, 86.4% of people of age 18 years and above admitted that they drank alcohol at some point of their life. Drinking alcohol may not always lead to health issues. The problem starts with alcohol abuse or heavy intake of alcohol for a longer period. Liver cells are directly associated with alcohol consumption. One of the prime functions of the liver is to remove toxins and impurities such as alcohol from the blood.

Key vendors



F. Hoffmann-la Roche

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck



Other prominent vendors



Bristol- Myers Squibb

Johnson and Johnson

Novartis

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Pipeline landscape



PART 07: Drug class segmentation



PART 08: Market segmentation by disease type



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



PART 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pz2h5n/global_liver

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716