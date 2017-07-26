Inspired, a leading group of premium schools in Europe, Africa, Latin America and Australia, today announced it has received a significant strategic growth investment from TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Inspired is a co-educational, non-denominational, independent school group designed to inspire students to achieve their maximum potential in a nurturing, progressive academic environment. Inspired has grown rapidly by building new schools and acquiring existing successful ones around the world. Inspired currently educates approximately 19,000 students between the ages of 1 and 18. The company has offices in London, Johannesburg, Bogota and Sydney.

"In seeking an investor, our preference was for an international firm with a history of helping successful businesses accelerate growth," said Nadim M. Nsouli, Founder and Chairman of Inspired. "We also wanted a partner, alongside our other shareholders, that shared our commitment to and passion for premium education and with a long-term investment horizon. We believe TA Associates is an experienced global firm with a culture of collaboration and creating opportunity for the companies in which it invests, and we are pleased to welcome them as an investor in Inspired."

"We believe this investment represents a unique opportunity to build on Inspired's record of significant growth and development since its founding only four years ago," said Christopher Parkin, a Managing Director at TA Associates who will join the company's Board of Directors. "Importantly, we believe Inspired's educational facilities and teaching models for young students in various markets around the globe have paved the way for future growth opportunities. We are pleased to support Inspired as it embarks on its next phase and look forward to working closely with Nadim and the entire Inspired team."

Oakley Capital, the Oppenheimer family, the Mansour Group, Genesis Capital and Graeme Crawford (founder of Reddam House) will continue as shareholders of Inspired. Nadim M. Nsouli, founder of Educas, a long-term education investment vehicle, will remain as the lead investor in Inspired.

About Inspired

Inspired is a leading premium schools group in Europe, Australia, Africa and Latin America educating 19,000 students across a global network of 27 premium schools and five Early Learning Schools. Inspired offers a fresh and contemporary approach to education by re-evaluating traditional teaching methods and curriculums, and creating a more dynamic, relevant and powerful model reflecting current attitudes. For more information, please visit www.inspirededu.co.uk.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is one of the largest and most experienced global growth private equity firms. Focused on five target industries technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in nearly 500 companies around the world. Comfortable as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term investing approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in growth companies. TA has raised $24 billion in capital and is investing out of current funds of $7.25 billion. The firm's more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

