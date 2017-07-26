Promega Corporation, a leading biotechnology manufacturer, released its 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report today highlighting continued sustainable expansion, community engagement, and initiatives supporting employee well-being to cultivate conscious long-term growth for the organization. Highlights from the 2017 Report include:

Sustainable Expansion

Energy benchmarking completed in the last year from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory shows that Promega facilities are in line with best-in-class laboratories on energy efficiency.In 2017, the company's global distribution hub, the Kepler Center, saw its first full year in operation, contributing to an overall building footprint increase of 84% globally since 2008. More than 90% of this growth was in high-energy intensive laboratory, manufacturing and logistics spaces. Even with these increases, Promega has been able to hold carbon emissions constant relative to building footprint. Such evidence and outcomes validate a core Promega value of designing and building highly efficient facilities that are flexible, timeless and able to serve for many decades.

Community Engagement

As a global company, community engagement takes many forms. Each Promega location has the autonomy to focus on the unique needs of its community through an integrative and authentic approach. The goal is to provide meaningful global support at a local level by tapping into individual employee passions and providing the tools and resources to empower these employees to get involved in causes that are close to them. This is achieved through avenues such as paid time for volunteering, matching employee donations or collaborations with non-profits. The report explores the diverse organizations supported in the past year.

Employee Well-Being

To inspire and support employees, Promega creates unique and flexible workspaces, provides programs and space to encourage healthy lifestyles, promotes mindfulness and work-life balance, and invests in employee advancement. Predicated on decades of research and named the differentiating factor in a resilient culture with strong leadership, Promega has been proactively integrating emotional and social intelligence into the workplace and during the last year has introduced these principles to employees at various levels.

For almost 40 years, Promega has integrated the values of corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices. The 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report, encompassing Promega philosophies and corporate mindset, product information, sustainability practices, work culture, and community outreach efforts, documents how the company continues to align business practices with positive social, environmental and business outcomes. Read the full report at www.promega.com/responsibility

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's 3,500 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA, with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit: www.promega.com

