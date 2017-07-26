Global Gastric Band Devices Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Apollo Endosurgery, Cousin Biotech, Ethicon, Helioscopie, Millennium Surgical & MID

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Gastric Band Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global gastric band devices market to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gastric Band Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in MI surgeries and robotic systems. Laparoscopic MI procedures are gaining more attention from the patients, as these have revolutionized the surgical procedure by reducing hospital stay, recovery time, and postoperative pain. Surgeons often use robotics to perform complicated MI procedures because they allow precise movement of instruments and give a better view of the area than other techniques. Therefore, robotic surgeries are preferred over traditional open surgeries and are rapidly replacing bariatric surgeries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduced complications by using laparoscopic adjustable gastric bands. Laparoscopic bariatric surgeries reduce the complications associated with them by increasing patient safety and decreasing the rate of mortality. A study conducted by the Department of Surgical Sciences, Uppsala University, Sweden in 2014 showed that laparoscopic bariatric surgeries could reduce the rate of mortality compared with open surgeries. To reduce the post-surgery complications associated with sleeve gastrectomy, people are adopting gastric band devices. At present, the adoption of gastric band devices is low owing to the presence of non-invasive procedures such as an intragastric balloon. However, the demand for the gastric band is still growing in the market due to its enhanced clinical effectiveness.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of gastric band device and lack of reimbursement.



Key vendors



Apollo Endosurgery

Cousin Biotech



Other prominent vendors



Ethicon

Helioscopie

Millennium Surgical

MID (Médical Innovation Développement)



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s4w4n8/global_gastric

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716