MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - July 26, 2017) - Widen announced today that Widen Collective' has been named "Best Digital Asset Management Solution" in the 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards. Winners represent the top products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology. SIIA announced the 2017 winners on July 25 th in San Francisco.

The Widen Collective is a data-driven visual content hub that powers brands around the world. A cloud-based platform, the Widen Collective enables teams to find, share, review, publish, repurpose, analyze, and archive brand assets on any device, at any time. Today, over 525 organizations and 200,000 users in 150+ countries use Widen Collective to power marketing experiences.

The Widen Collective integrates five applications: Assets, Insights, Portals, Templates, and Workflow. They connect teams through each stage of the content lifecycle, from ideas to analytics. The combined toolset helps marketers deliver the right content, to the right audiences, at the right time, across all channels. In addition to Collective, Widen offers professional services that include workflow consulting, dedicated DAM administration, content production, and much more.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The CODiEs are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants, and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

"The demo worked beautifully, and I can see how much more intuitive the DAM tool is than competitors'," said one of Widen's SIIA-appointed judges. "...[The] product is user-centric, sooo easy to use and integrates with other (multiple options) tools...[It's a] very smart suite for non-IT folks to use from day one." The judge also commended Widen for having "Tremendous support for every aspect of implementation."

"Over the past year, we have launched new applications and expanded our line of business services to make Collective the world's leading DAM experience," said Widen VP of Marketing Jake Athey. "We have an independent, freedom-centered culture where employees are free to experiment and push the envelope. This CODiE award reflects their creativity and the wise guidance of our customers who continuously show us ways to improve and innovate in content technology."

Widen is a content technology company that powers the content that builds your brand. Leveraging cloud-based resources, Widen delivers configurable, scalable, and cost-effective digital asset management solutions to help you easily store, search, and share your digital content. Organizations of all sizes use Widen's cloud-based DAM solution, the Widen Collective, to streamline their marketing and creative workflows and make their content work harder. Widen is trusted by hundreds of thousands of users around the world at organizations like LG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Cornell University, New Orleans Tourism Marketing, the Atlanta Falcons, Red Gold Tomatoes, Electrolux, and Yankee Candle. To learn more about Widen, go to http://www.widen.com.

