

26 July 2017



PayPoint plc



Long Term Incentive Plan Awards



PayPoint plc (the 'Company') announces that on 26 July 2017, the Remuneration Committee has granted the following conditional share awards to executive directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ('PDMRs') under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP').



In accordance with the rules, LTIP awards were granted on the 26 July 2017 at a price of £8.60 per share (the mid-market price on the preceding dealing day) as follows:



+--------------------+------------+ | Executive Director | LTIP Award | +--------------------+------------+ | Dominic Taylor | 82,616 | +--------------------+------------+ | Rachel Kentleton | 44,767 | +--------------------+------------+ | Tim Watkin-Rees | 47,339 | +--------------------+------------+



+---------------+------------+ | PDMR | LTIP Award | +---------------+------------+ | Susan Court | 10,131 | +---------------+------------+ | Jon Marchant | 13,081 | +---------------+------------+ | Katy Wilde | 8,165 | +---------------+------------+ | Lewis Alcraft | 10,727 | +---------------+------------+ | Mugur Dogariu | 3,748 | +---------------+------------+ The release of LTIP awards to participants is dependent upon the 'total shareholder return' performance of the Company relative to its comparator group, and the 'earnings per share' performance of the Company; both performance conditions measured over a three year period from the date of grant.



The following notifications have been submitted to the FCA:



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Dominic Taylor | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Chief Executive | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial |Initial notification | | |notification/amendment | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of awards under the PayPoint plc Long | | | |Term Incentive Plan | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.60 82,616 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |82,616 | | | | | | | * Price |£710,497.60 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-07-26 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Timothy Watkin-Rees | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Business Development Director | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial |Initial notification | | |notification/amendment | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of awards under the PayPoint plc Long | | | |Term Incentive Plan | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.60 47,339 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |47,339 | | | | | | | * Price |£407,115.40 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-07-26 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Jonathan Marchant | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Chief Information Officer | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial |Initial notification | | |notification/amendment | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of awards under the PayPoint plc Long | | | |Term Incentive Plan | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.60 13,081 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |13,081 | | | | | | | * Price |£112,496.60 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-07-26 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Susan Court | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Head of Legal and Company Secretary | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial |Initial notification | | |notification/amendment | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of awards under the PayPoint plc Long | | | |Term Incentive Plan | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.60 10,131 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |10,131 | | | | | | | * Price |£87,126.60 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-07-26 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Katy Wilde | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |HR Director | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial |Initial notification | | |notification/amendment | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of awards under the PayPoint plc Long | | | |Term Incentive Plan | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.60 8,165 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |8,165 | | | | | | | * Price |£70,219 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-07-26 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Lewis Alcraft | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Commercial Director | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial |Initial notification | | |notification/amendment | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of awards under the PayPoint plc Long | | | |Term Incentive Plan | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.60 10,727 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |10,727 | | | | | | | * Price |£92,252,20 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-07-26 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rachel Kentleton | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Finance Director | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial |Initial notification | | |notification/amendment | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of awards under the PayPoint plc Long | | | |Term Incentive Plan | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.60 44,767 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |44,767 | | | | | | | * Price |£384,996.20 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-07-26 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



Director/PDMR shareholding - Transaction notification +--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Mugur Dogariu | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Position / status |Managing Director, PayPoint Romania | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Initial |Initial notification | | |notification/amendment | | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |PayPoint plc | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI code |5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |4.|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 1/3p each | | |instrument | | | | |GB00B02QND93 | | |Identification code | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of awards under the PayPoint plc Long | | | |Term Incentive Plan | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) Volumes | | | |£8.60 3,748 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume |3,748 | | | | | | | * Price |£32,232.80 | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-07-26 | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | | | | | +--+-----------------------------+---------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Susan Court | | | | Date of notification: 26 July 2017 | | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------------+



