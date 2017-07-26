

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) said it proposes 10 policy actions to address major barriers to U.S. manufacturing growth, help recapture an estimated $300 billion in production of consumer goods, and create an estimated 1.5 million U.S. jobs.



Wal-Mart convened a broad group of individuals and organizations representing government, business, and non-governmental organizations from across the country to present a Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing. The meeting included a bipartisan conversation about the current challenges and opportunities in the U.S. manufacturing sector as well as case studies of successful collaboration among key stakeholders.



'As we've worked over the last four years alongside our suppliers toward our goal to source an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs, we've learned a great deal about the challenges our suppliers face in domestic manufacturing,' said Cindi Marsiglio, Walmart vice president for U.S. Sourcing and Manufacturing.



According to analysis conducted by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), decreasing policy barriers to domestic manufacturing creates an opportunity to recapture approximately $300 billion in consumer goods that are currently imported, including furniture, cookware, and sporting goods, potentially resulting in the creation of an estimated 1.5 million American jobs.



The analysis, which laid the foundation for the policy roadmap, leveraged BCG's expertise in economic policy and manufacturing along with Walmart's sourcing data and included interviews with merchants, suppliers, and other policy experts.



Walmart's Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing offers a comprehensive approach to tackling the major barriers that keep companies from manufacturing more consumer goods in the United States. The roadmap identifies the highest impact policy barriers as (1) workforce, (2) coordination and financing, (3) regulation, and (4) tax and trade and proposes specific policies that have the potential to effectively accelerate and grow U.S. manufacturing.



The roadmap details 10 concrete policy actions that can be taken to address these barriers and goes a step further to suggest the appropriate entities, including federal, state, and local governments, manufacturers, and businesses, that must collaborate on those policy actions to affect meaningful change that will unlock greater growth and job creation in domestic manufacturing of consumer goods.



