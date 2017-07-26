According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global patient handling equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005723/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global patient handling equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Patient Handling Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Healthcare centers are emphasizing on adopting safe patient handling guidelines in developed markets like Europe, the US, and Japan. Meanwhile, the rising number of disabilities due to falls and obesity in emerging markets and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries are also adding to the demand for this equipment.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio's analysts categorize the global patient handling equipment market into six major segments by products. They are:

Medical beds

Mechanical and non-mechanical equipment

Wheelchairs and mobility scooters

Bathroom safety supplies

Ambulatory aids

Others

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three segments based on products for the global patient handling equipment market are discussed below:

Medical beds

Medical beds segment has the largest market share in the global patient handling equipment market, as they are considered as necessary capital investment equipment in various hospitals and clinical settings. The product segment is expected to witness consistent demand from the end-users.

According to Neha Noopur, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio, "Hospital beds are very expensive to purchase or rent; however, most of the patients are getting medical beds at home by the provision of various health plans. The price of medical beds with advanced technology is very high. Moreover, the technologically advanced products such as smart beds help in a safe patient stay by analyzing patient's information."

Mechanical and non-mechanical equipment

Mechanical and non-mechanical equipment is used to protect medical caregivers and disabled patients who are unable to support their weight, from injuries due to manual handling of patients and improve the quality of care delivered to patients. Statutory bodies like National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) encourage caregivers to use mechanical equipment like mechanical lifts.

"Non-mechanical equipment such as portable passive lifts enable the caregivers to pick, turn, and reposition patients from the floor easily, and to take them from the ambulance. For instance, MaxiMove, a product by Getinge, is a battery powered passive sling lift, which enables ergonomic work environment for caregivers," says Neha

Wheelchairs and mobility scooters

The wheelchair is commonly used as an assistive device for people with disability to enhance their mobility. It comprises a seat supported on two large wheels attached to the back seat and two small wheels (castors) in front, near the feet. Also, the equipment has a good braking system, cushion, and foot rest.

The mobility scooters are three or four-wheeled powered electric mobility devices with a rechargeable battery, generally used by the older people who have difficulty in mobilizing and walking long distances and do not wish to be dependent on friends and family.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Getinge

Hill-Rom

Invacare

Stryker

Browse Related Reports:

Global Gastric Band Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Single-use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2017-2021

Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005723/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com