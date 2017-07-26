Smart Display Market for Automotive to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2022 - Rising Consumer Demand for Enhanced User Experience & Convenience Features

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The smart display market for automotive is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 9.80 Billion by 2022. The key drivers for the market are the increasing number of automotive displays inside vehicles, rising consumer demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features, growth in the connected vehicles, and integration of smartphones with vehicles.

The center stack touchscreen display application is estimated to be the largest growing segment for automotive application, in terms of volume and value. The growth of this application can be attributed to better feature availability and performance of advanced center stack display applications. Center stack touchscreen displays have been developed to incorporate various advanced driver assistance functions such as cabin temperature controls and gesture controls apart from standard navigation and entertainment functions. Center stack touchscreen displays in a connected car also provide real time traffic updates and availability of parking spaces. They also help to check mail, schedule appointments, and make payments. The integration of smartphones with vehicles is another key driver for the growth of automotive smart display applications. Center stack display applications dominate the light duty vehicles segment. However, with safety and convenience functions and telematics now being featured in commercial vehicles, fleet owners are increasingly demanding center stack displays for commercial vehicles. Center stack displays in commercial vehicles are used for navigation purpose.



A key factor restraining the growth of the smart display market for automotive is the high cost of developing display systems and related technologies. Advanced automotive display applications involve complex interlinking of electronic and mechanical components. With advancement in development of semi-autonomous and electric vehicles, automotive display applications will play a key role in automotive cockpit electronics. Due to this, companies have to invest heavily in research and development for developing and testing prototypes of advanced display applications technologies. The high costs involved are restraining the development of the automotive display applications. The smart display market for automotive is dominated by a few global players and comprises several regional players.

