

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Struggling fast-food giant McDonald's is trying to woo back customers to its stores with a new concept called 'Experience of the Future.'



According to reports, as part of its 'Experience of the Future' initiative McDonald's is planning to upgrade and renovate its restaurants that will provide modern dining experience to customers. Under the new format, customers will be able to order food using touchscreen kiosks and will get tableside food delivery as well.



The company plans to have approximately 2,500 'Experience of the Future' restaurants by the end of 2017.



McDonald's says it intends to have most of the traditional free-standing U.S. restaurants modernized to reflect the 'Experience of the Future' by the end of 2020.



