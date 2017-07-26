LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Black Hat USA 2017 (Booth 1032) -- SentinelOne, the company transforming endpoint protection by delivering unified, multi-layer protection driven by machine learning and intelligent automation, today announced S1 Nexus, the company's technology alliance and integration program. This formal business development program expands on an initial partnership with Fortinet and will create an extended ecosystem of partners who can integrate or enable interoperability with the SentinelOne Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP).

"The creation of S1 Nexus will further amplify the profound impact that our endpoint technologies have on keeping businesses secure," said Tomer Weingarten, chief executive officer of SentinelOne. "Expanding our ecosystem via technology alliances and integrations will enable other best-of-breed security, networking and cloud companies to embed additional layers of security within their products, ultimately creating a more secure end-user environment."

The S1 Nexus program will enable integration partners to incorporate SentinelOne technologies into their products and solutions by providing access to SentinelOne APIs. Integration partners will leverage the SentinelOne EPP engines to bolster the security functionality of their products. Alliance and platform partners will be provided interoperability with SentinelOne solutions for strengthened security posture. Partners will also receive co-marketing support and promotion of joint offerings.

SentinelOne has brought Daniel Bernard on board as vice president of business development to lead the S1 Nexus program. In his role, Bernard will source and manage global alliance and technology integration partners to complement the go-to-market team. Previously, Bernard was a founding member of Dropbox's partnership team, creating and leading its partnership with one of the world's largest PC manufacturers. He also helped lead the build-out of Cylance's international field operations during its global expansion.

"SentinelOne has hit a number of significant milestones this year which strongly position the company as the ideal solution for threat prevention, automated response and remediation -- all in a singular portable agent," said Bernard. "Through our use of AI engines to power both static and behavioral analysis, SentinelOne's technology is the most advanced and extensible technology in this space. Now that we are offering a robust set of APIs to develop a full ecosystem, there's significant opportunity for partners to benefit from integrating our technology."

Fortinet was SentinelOne's first integration partner. Together, Fortinet and SentinelOne provide unparalleled visibility of threats by pairing Fortinet's network security solutions with SentinelOne's advanced endpoint capabilities. Threat intelligence from the endpoint is automatically generated and shared to FortiGate enterprise firewalls using Fortinet's FortiClient Fabric Agent, giving IT unified visibility and control over their entire security infrastructure using FortiOS.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is shaping the future of endpoint security with an integrated platform that unifies the detection, prevention and remediation of threats initiated by nation states, terrorists, and organized crime. SentinelOne's unique approach is based on deep inspection of all system processes combined with innovative machine learning to quickly isolate malicious behaviors, protecting devices against advanced, targeted threats in real time. SentinelOne was formed by an elite team of cyber security and defense experts from IBM, Intel, Check Point Software Technologies, Cylance, McAfee, and Palo Alto Networks. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelSec.

