Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241- ADOC), the clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative formulations of approved proteins for the treatment of diabetes, announced today that Stanislav Glezer, MD MBA has joined the Company as Chief Medical Officer. In his new position, Dr. Glezer will oversee clinical development and lead Adocia's medical strategy.

Dr. Glezer received his medical degree from Moscow State University of Medicine Dentistry and a graduate diploma in clinical research from McGill University. Dr. Glezer also holds an MBA from California Coast University. Before joining Adocia, he served as Vice President, Medical Affairs at Novo Nordisk. Previously, he held several positions of increasing responsibility at Sanofi, including Global Leader for Toujeo Project, Vice President Evidence Value and Access, and Vice President Medical Affairs.

In his new capacity, Dr. Glezer will be responsible for designing and executing the clinical development plan for the Adocia portfolio of novel treatments for diabetes. This broad set of programs ranges from preclinical to pre-phase 3 assets and notably includes BioChaperone Lispro, an ultra-rapid prandial insulin (ready to enter Phase 3); BioChaperone Combo, a combination of prandial and basal insulin (Phase 2); BioChaperone Glucagon, an aqueous ready-to-use formulation of human glucagon (Phase 1) and BioChaperone Prandial Combo, combinations of prandial insulins and pramlintide and exenatide (preclinical stage).

"We are delighted by the addition of Dr. Glezer to Adocia's management team as we intensify our efforts to advance our portfolio. His outstanding track-record in clinical development, product launch and medical affairs with industry-leading companies in diabetes is a significant asset for Adocia," commented Gérard Soula, Chairman and CEO of Adocia. "In particular, as a Global Leader for Toujeohe has garnered invaluable expertise on the development and launch of an innovative formulation of an approved insulin. These skills are extremely relevant to our innovative projects based on BioChaperone technology."

"I am very excited to join Adocia and contribute to the Company's mission to improve the lives of people with diabetes. I am confident that the BioChaperone formulation strategy should yield improvements in single agent and combination products, while supporting a competitive price strategy that enables broader access for patients around the world. Being a part of Adocia team, I look forward to fostering innovation through existing and future collaboration with leading researchers, clinicians and organizations committed to improving diabetes care." commented Dr. Glezer.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments for diabetes, featuring five clinical-stage products and five preclinical products, is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry.

The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application in order to address specific patient needs.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Additionally, an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Human Glucagon) has recently entered clinical testing. Adocia is also developing two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s (BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin lispro with synergistic prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.

Adocia aims to deliver "Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere."

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

