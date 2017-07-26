Global Lemonade Drinks Market 2017-2021 - Innovative Marketing, Advertising, and Branding Strategies are Key for Driving the Market

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global lemonade drinks market to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lemonade drinks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is packaging innovations. Packaging innovations are mainly centered on providing consumer convenience for on-the-go usage. For example, Britvic, a leading soft drinks player in the UK, launched a carbonated soft drink in a plastic aerosol format under the brand name Turbo Tango. The nitro-fueled aerosol technology provides a rich foamy blast of orange fruit in the juice.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovative marketing strategies. The companies in the soft drink market are facing severe competition due to a decline in carbonated soft drinks sales. To sustain in this difficult situation and to distinguish themselves from competitors, many companies are coming with innovative marketing, advertising, and branding strategies. This is a key driver of the global lemonade drinks market. The companies are continuously investing in branding segment. In April 2015, PepsiCo entered a marketing partnership with National Basket Ball Association (NBA), which is the most popular game in North America, and is gaining popularity in China.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is environmental concerns. Another big challenge faced by the lemonade drinks market is the growing environmental concerns. The successful recycling of the used drink packs is a global challenge for soft drink players. Although, glass and aluminum are easy to recycle, plastic PET bottles are tough to recycle. On an average, approximately 55% of the soft drinks are packed in plastic PET bottles, which can cause environmental harm. Most of the plastics are non-biodegradable.

Key vendors



Britvic

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

Dr Pepper Snapple

PepsiCo

Other prominent vendors



AriZona Beverages

Bisleri International

Hydro One Beverages

The Kraft Heinz Company

Newman's Own

Old Orchard Brands

Parle Agro

PRAIRIE FARMS DAIRY

Sunny Delight Beverages

Tampico Beverages

Turkey Hill Dairy

White Rock Beverages



