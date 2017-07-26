Global Lemonade Drinks Market 2017-2021 - Innovative Marketing, Advertising, and Branding Strategies are Key for Driving the Market

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Lemonade Drinks Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global lemonade drinks market to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lemonade drinks market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is packaging innovations. Packaging innovations are mainly centered on providing consumer convenience for on-the-go usage. For example, Britvic, a leading soft drinks player in the UK, launched a carbonated soft drink in a plastic aerosol format under the brand name Turbo Tango. The nitro-fueled aerosol technology provides a rich foamy blast of orange fruit in the juice.
According to the report, one driver in the market is innovative marketing strategies. The companies in the soft drink market are facing severe competition due to a decline in carbonated soft drinks sales. To sustain in this difficult situation and to distinguish themselves from competitors, many companies are coming with innovative marketing, advertising, and branding strategies. This is a key driver of the global lemonade drinks market. The companies are continuously investing in branding segment. In April 2015, PepsiCo entered a marketing partnership with National Basket Ball Association (NBA), which is the most popular game in North America, and is gaining popularity in China.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is environmental concerns. Another big challenge faced by the lemonade drinks market is the growing environmental concerns. The successful recycling of the used drink packs is a global challenge for soft drink players. Although, glass and aluminum are easy to recycle, plastic PET bottles are tough to recycle. On an average, approximately 55% of the soft drinks are packed in plastic PET bottles, which can cause environmental harm. Most of the plastics are non-biodegradable.
Key vendors
- Britvic
- THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
- Dr Pepper Snapple
- PepsiCo
Other prominent vendors
- AriZona Beverages
- Bisleri International
- Hydro One Beverages
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- Newman's Own
- Old Orchard Brands
- Parle Agro
- PRAIRIE FARMS DAIRY
- Sunny Delight Beverages
- Tampico Beverages
- Turkey Hill Dairy
- White Rock Beverages
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by Product application
Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hccxk8/global_lemonade
