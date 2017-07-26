Beverage Can Market Global Share, Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers and 2021 Forecasts Research Report - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, India, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This latest research report "Global Beverage Can Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)" analyzes the development of this market, with regional focus on Europe, North America, Brazil and China. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

Complete report on Beverage can market spread across 90 pages with providing 3 company profiles and 61 figures is now available at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/635075.html.

The three major players: Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, and Ardagh Group SA are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global beverage can market along with the study of the regional markets.

Packaging is a technology of enclosing and protecting products for distribution, storage, sale and use. Packaging also refers to the process of design, evaluation, and production of packages. It can be described as a coordinated system of preparing goods for transport, warehousing, logistics, sale and end use.

There are three types of packaging; primary, the first layer that encloses the product and comes in the direct contact with the product; secondary, prevents from the pilferage or to group the primary packages together; and tertiary, used for bulk handling, warehouse storage and transport shipping. Further, consumer packaging can be segmented into glass, paper and board, flexible plastics, rigid plastics, other metal and beverage cans.

Purchase a copy of this "Global Beverage Can Market" research report at USD 900 (Single User License) http://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=635075.

Metal cans are used to contain a wide range of products, including beverages, processed foods, aerosol products, paints, medicines and many other products. Beverage can is a metal container designed to hold a fixed portion of liquid such as carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, teas, herbal teas, and energy drinks, etc.

The global beverage can market has been growing at a steady pace for the past few years. The North American market is expected to recover at a flatter rate after a period of steady decline. The major factors which are expected to drive the global beverage can market include increasing global aluminum production, rising global GDP per capita, rapid urbanization, and swelling global beverage consumption. However, the growth of the beverage can market is hindered by stringent compliance regulations and environmental concerns. Few notable trends of the market include rising demand for specialty cans and shifting focus of market players taking towards developing markets.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1. Overview

1.1 Packaging

1.2 Types of Packaging

1.3 Metal Cans

1.4 Manufacturing of Beverage Cans

2. Global Packaging Market

2.1 Global Packaging Market by Value

2.2 Global Packaging Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Packaging Market by Product Segment

2.4 Global Packaging Market by Material Type

3. Global Beverage Can Market

3.1 Global Beverage Can Market by Volume

3.2 Global Beverage Can Market Forecast by Volume

3.3 Global Beverage Can Market Volume by Region

3.4 Global Beverage Can Consumption Per Capita by Region

4. Regional Markets

4.1 North & Central America

4.2 Europe

4.3 South America

4.4 Asia-Pacific

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Key Trends & Development

5.3 Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 North & Central America

6.2 Europe

6.3 South America

6.4 Asia-Pacific

7. Company Profiles

Explore more food and beverages market research as well as other newly published reports by Koncept Analytics at http://www.marketreportsonline.com/publisher/koncept-analytics-market-research.html.

About Us:

MarketReportsOnline comprises of an online library of 2,50,000 reports and in-depth market research studies of over 5000+ micro markets. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers. Get in touch with us for your needs of market research reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

E-mail: sales@marketreportsonline.com



