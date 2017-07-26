Regulatory News:

1. Summary of the notification

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE,(Paris:XFAB) listed on Euronext Paris, has received on 24 July 2017 a transparency notification. This transparency notification by Ameriprise Financial Inc., as the ultimate parent company of Threadneedle Asset Management Limited, indicates that Threadneedle Asset Management Limited holds 4.96% of the shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE and an equity swap for 0.09% of the shares in X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE. As a result, Threadneedle Asset Management Limited now holds 5.05% of the voting rights of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE.

2. Content of the notification

The notification dated 24 July 2017 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Transaction date

18/07/2017

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5

Denominator

130,781,669

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is an investment adviser which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing.

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 0 Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 6,486,784 4.96% Subtotal 6,486,784 4.96% TOTAL 6,486,784 0 4.96% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Threadneedle Asset Management Limited Equity swap 120,000 0.09% cash TOTAL 120,000 0.09%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 6,606,784 5.05%

3. Miscellaneous

The notification can be consulted on the website of X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE via this link: www.xfab.com/fileadmin/X-FAB/Investor_Relations/Joint_Transparency_Notification_25July2017.pdf

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes.

X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approximately 3,800 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005751/en/

Contacts:

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE

Uta Steinbrecher

Tel: +49 361 427 6489

E-Mail: uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com