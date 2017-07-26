According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global platelet aggregation devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Platelet Aggregation Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global platelet aggregation devices market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the wide range of application of platelet aggregation devices in diagnosis of various diseases such as HIV, dengue, and malaria; identification of genetically acquired platelet defects; monitoring and optimization of antiplatelet therapy in cardiovascular disease patients; and monitoring of platelet function during complex surgical procedures such as cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, cardiac catheterization, liver transplantation, and trauma surgery.

Technavio's healthcare and life scienceresearch analysts categorize the global platelet aggregation devices market into the following segments by product. They are:

Systems

Reagents

Accessories and consumables

Systems

The platelet aggregation systems market includes aggregometers, platelet function analyzers, flow cytometry, and platelet function centrifuge (PFC). Aggregometers holds major market share in the platelet aggregation systems market.

According to Ramakrishna Edupulapati, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst from Technavio, "Aggregometers are the instruments used to measure the adhesive aggregation of platelets in a specific time by monitoring the changes in optic density of a platelet suspension treated with aggregating agents such as adenosine diphosphate, collagen, and epinephrine."

Reagents

The platelet aggregation reagents are the solutions that are used to induce platelet aggregation in the platelet function test. Whole blood or PRP will be mixed with an aggregating reagent to increase the turbidity, and by using a platelet aggregator meter, the change in absorbance is recorded.

"A large number of reagents is available in the market to carry out the platelet function tests. These reagents include collagen, thrombin, ADP, vasopressin, epinephrine, and ristocetin. Collagen and ADP are used in routine platelet aggregation studies for the evaluation of qualitative platelet function disorders," adds Ramakrishna.

Accessories and consumables

Accessories and consumables are used along with the platelet aggregation systems and reagents to hold, protect, and deliver the sample solutions to verify, standardize, ensure precision, and reliability of the systems and reagents along with many other applications. The platelet aggregometer accessories and consumables include disposable cuvettes, stir bars, adjustable pipettes, test tubes, caps, disposable liners, profiler paper, and reagent well adapters.

Manufacturers provide set of reagents, accessories, and consumables along with the device at initial purchase. But, end-users must purchase these further. There are a large number of suppliers in the market offering accessories and consumables for platelet aggregation tests at competitive prices. The market growth of accessories and consumables of platelet aggregation is directly proportional to the growth of platelet aggregation systems and increasing number of platelet function tests.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Haemonetics

Helena Laboratories

Instrumentation Laboratory

Siemens Healthineers

