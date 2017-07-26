REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/26/17 -- Delphix, the company that is changing the dynamics of managing and consuming data, is hosting an important conversation about the need to liberate data. Though it has become one of the most valuable assets an organization has, data is often a chokehold for speed and innovation.

On August 3, Delphix CEO Chris Cook will be joined by leaders in both public and private sectors to discuss the challenges and opportunities that companies face in managing exponentially growing silos of data. These visionaries include:

Jay Nath, Chief Innovation Officer, City and County of San Francisco

Jitendra Kavathekar, Managing Director, Accenture Ventures

Milo Sprague, CTO of Silicon Valley Bank

Ken Piddington, CIO of MRE Consulting

Paul Scott, Data Management Practice Manager at Accenture

Scott Emigh, CTO of Microsoft Corporate Accounts

Enterprises are now expected to move faster and deliver more innovation to the market each day in order to survive in the Software Economy. These companies are now realizing that it's data that is causing severe bottlenecks that paralyze the business. The next wave in IT will be driven by enterprises and governments who are able to get the right data to the people who need it, when they want it.

This important conversation will take place on Thursday, August 3rd from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM PST at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and live streaming. Register today to secure your spot: https://www.delphix.com/new-approach-data

Delphix is fundamentally changing the dynamics of how companies manage and consume data. Fortune 500 companies depend on the Delphix Data Platform to achieve significant performance boosts for application development, migration to the cloud and security of their most sensitive data.

