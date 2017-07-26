=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly report according to art. 87 para. 6 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 26.07.2017 Publication Location: http://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/ATS_2017_18Q1_Quarterly_Report.pdf Further inquiry note: Elke Koch, Director Investor Relations & Communications Tel: +43 3842 200-5925; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5925; e.koch@ats.net Marina Konrad, Head of Corporate Communications Tel: +43 3842 200-5423; Mobile: +43 676 8955 5423; m.konrad@ats.net end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2017 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)