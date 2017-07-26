

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Part two of Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins' superhero film starring Gal Gadot as the Amazonian warrior princess, will hit theaters on December 13, 2019.



Warner Bros. announced the release date on Tuesday, and confirmed that Gal Gadot will return for Wonder Woman 2 as Diana of Themyscira.



The Israeli actress is also playing Diana Prince in Justice League, which is set to debut in November.



Talks with Patty Jenkins to direct the sequel is still going on, and Warner is expected to strike a contract with her.



The original version of Wonder Woman last month broke the record for the biggest domestic opening ever for a female director, collecting $100.5 million for its debut at the North American box office.



It is holding better than any superhero film in more than 15 years at the US/Canada theaters, having grossed nearly $390 million so far.



Unique for being the first major superhero film to be led by a woman, Wonder Woman received largely positive reviews from film critics.



Women flocked to the theaters in large numbers at the weekends to help it become the biggest blockbuster ever directed by a woman, reports said.



Patty Jenkins achieved the landmark success challenging Hollywood's known aversion to hire female directors, especially for blockbuster superhero movies.



