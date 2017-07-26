

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Facebook might be launching smart speakers with a touch panel next year. The touch screen could be used for 15-inch display of imageries. According to reports Facebook has already begun the pilot production in China. The new device is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2018.



The Facebook speaker will be built with magnesium-aluminum-alloy chassis. The touch screen would be supplied by LG.



The smart speaker market has been growing in the last few years. It is expected to touch $5.5 billion by end of 2022. Statistics show that in 2016, 5.9 million units of smart speakers were sold.



Siri based Homepods of Apple, wireless Echo speakers of Amazon and other connected devices are highly popular among young generations.



