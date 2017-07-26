

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |1a. Identity of the issuer or the| | |underlying issuer of existing | HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd | |shares to which voting rights are| | |attached(ii): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an 'X'| |if appropriate) | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Non-UK issuer | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with | |an 'X') | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |Other (please specify)(iii): | | +--------------------------------------------------------------+---------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Name |Lazard Asset Management LLC | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |New York, United States of America | |office (if applicable) | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ | |J.P. Morgan Chase - Swift | | |Mellon Trust | |Name |Northern Trust Co | | |State Street Bank - Custodian - ETC | | |State Street Bank - Master Tr - ETC | | |State Street Bank -Custody Master Trust | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |City and country of registered |N/A | |office (if applicable) | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold |24 July 2017 | |was crossed or reached(vi): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified |25 July 2017 | |(DD/MM/YYYY): | | +---------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ | | % of voting | % of voting | | | | | rights | rights through | Total of |Total number of | | | attached to | financial | both in % |voting rights of| | |shares (total| instruments |(8.A + 8.B)|issuer(vii) | | | of 8. A) |(total of 8.B 1 | | | | | | + 8.B 2) | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ |Resulting | | | | | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which |5.766% |N/A |5.766% |79,862,000 | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or reached| | | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+ |Position of | | | | | |previous |6.162% |N/A |6.162% | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +------------------+-------------+----------------+-----------+----------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached(viii) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |Class/type of |Number of voting rights(ix) |% of voting rights | |shares +---------------+ +-----------------+--------------+ |ISIN code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | (Art 9 of | (Art 10 of | | | Directive | Directive | Directive | Directive | | | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | 2004/109/EC) |2004/109/EC) | | | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | (DTR5.1) | (DTR5.2.1) | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |GG00BDSTPW61 |N/A | 4,605,234 |N/A |5.766% | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +--------------+---------------+--------------+-----------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. A | 4,605,234 | 5.766% | +--------------+------------------------------+--------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive | |2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights| | |financial |Expiration|Conversion |that may be acquired if|% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period(xi) |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted. | | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +--------------+----------+-------------+-----------------------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8. B|N/A |N/A | |1 | | | +-------------+-----------------------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. | |13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |Type of | |Exercise/ | |Number | | |financial |Expiration |Conversion |Physical or cash|of |% of voting | |instrument |date(x) |Period (xi) |settlement(xii) |voting |rights | | | | | |rights | | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +------------+------------+------------+----------------+-------+--------------+ |SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 |N/A |N/A | +----------------+-------+--------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please mark the | |applicable box with an 'X') | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled| | |by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any | | |other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest| | |in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) | | +---------------------------------------------------------------+--------------+ |Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting | | |rights and/or the | | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | X | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv | | |)(please add additional rows as necessary) | | +----------------+----------------------+-----------------+-----+--------------+ | | | % of voting | | | | | rights through | | | |% of voting rights if | financial |Total of both if it | | Name(xv) |it equals or is higher|instruments if it|equals or is higher | | | than the notifiable | equals or is |than the notifiable | | | threshold | higher than the | threshold | | | | notifiable | | | | | threshold | | +----------------+----------------------+-----------------+--------------------+ |Lazard Asset |5.766% |N/A |5.766% | |Management LLC | | | | +----------------+----------------------+-----------------+--------------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +----------------+----------------------+-----------------+--------------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +----------------+----------------------+-----------------+--------------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +----------------+----------------------+-----------------+--------------------+ |N/A |N/A |N/A |N/A | +----------------+----------------------+-----------------+--------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: | +-----------------------+------------------------------------------------------+ |Name of the proxy |N/A | |holder | | +-----------------------+------------------------------------------------------+ |The number and % of |N/A | |voting rights held | | +-----------------------+------------------------------------------------------+ |The date until which | | |the voting rights will |N/A | |be held | | +-----------------------+------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. Additional information(xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Contact name: JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited | |Contact telephone number: +44 1481 702 400 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Place of completion | Lazard Asset Management Limited | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Date of completion | 26 July 2017 | +---------------------+---------------------------------+



