Global Metal Powders Market 2017-2021: Major Factors Hindering the Growth of this Market is Environmental Issues Regarding Metal Powders

The "Global Metal Powders Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global metal powders market to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Metal Powders Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased focus on titanium metal powders. The global metal powders market has garnered substantial interest and focus on the application of titanium as a metal powder. The key reasons for using titanium-based products are its corrosion resistance, tensile strength, erosion resistance, and reduced adhesion to foreign materials.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased use of powder metallurgy (PM) technology. PM refers to the method of manufacturing ferrous and non-ferrous components by mixing alloys or elemental powders and compressing the resultant mixture. The resultant is then heated or sintered in a furnace to metallurgically combine the particles. One of the major advantages of the PM process is that it uses approximately 98% of the metal to produce metal powders. This helps conserve energy by limiting wastage of resources. The process is cost-effective when producing simple or complex metallic parts, leading to minimal or no machining.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Environmental issues regarding metal powders. Metal dust is a severe problem to human health and the environment. Metal dust particles are usually not visible readily, particularly when airborne. Therefore, airborne metal dust can enter the human body by skin absorption and ingestion to cause health issues. The most concerning issue regarding metal dust is combustion and subsequent inhalation. Occupational hazards cause due to metal dust are rampant. Harmful effects of increased exposure to metal powders range from minor impairment to life-threatening conditions, with pneumoconiosis, systemic poisoning, hard metal disease, inflammatory lung injuries, cancer, and allergic responses accounting for the most common ones.
Key vendors
- Alcoa
- ATI
- BASF
- Rio Tinto
- Sandvik
Other prominent vendors
- AMETEK
- CRS Holdings
- GKN
- Hitachi Chemicals
- Höganäs
- Kennametal
- Miba
- Metaldyne Performance Group
- SCM Metal Products
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor analysis
Part 13: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdzl4g/global_metal
