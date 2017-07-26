Robust Demand for AODD Pumps Energizes North American Diaphragm Pumps Market

Players that provide end-to-end solutions will harness untapped growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan's Industrial Automation & Process Control team

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Despite subdued growth in recent years due to low oil prices and a sluggish North American economy, several factors are causing resurgence in the North American diaphragm pumps market. These include robust need for air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps and metering pumps in the water and chemicals industries, and booming infrastructural development. Growth will be augmented by strong sales of diaphragm pumps in the oil and gas, food and beverage, power generation, and pharmaceutical sectors. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers will need to expand channel, distribution, and partnership initiatives, and consider acquisitions to drive product line expansion, customer base and market share in a competitive and fragmented ecosystem.

North American Diaphragm Pumps Market, Forecast to 2022, recent research from Frost & Sullivan's Industrial Automation & Process Control Growth Partnership subscription, provides an in-depth analysis of economic factors impacting the North American diaphragm pumps market. Opportunities in terms of investment landscape and technology across key applications segments for industrial pumps are analyzed. Competitive profiles of major players such as PSG, IDEX, Ingersoll Rand, Milton Roy, and Xylem are also provided.

"Demand for energy-efficient pumps, catalyzed by new government mandates and regulations, will result in the development of advanced pumps with smart, electronic features that will also enable better system integration," said Frost & Sullivan Industrial Automation & Process Control Research Analyst Shilpa Mathur Ramachandran. "Investment in constant innovation is imperative to diaphragm pump manufacturers' success as the convergence of automation with the process equipment industry looms large."

A focus on infrastructure development will help Canada dominate the diaphragm pumps market in North America until 2019, after which its percentage share of the total industry will begin to decline. Trends and developments driving growth in the NA diaphragm pumps market include:

Low initial cost of purchase;

Cheaper repair and maintenance, and easier installation;

Wide application range for pumping fluids with varying viscosities;

Rising focus on the development of the water and wastewater industry in the US and Canada ;

; Booming organic chemical industry, buoyed by focus on shifting consumer preferences in Canada ;

; Stabilization of energy and commodity prices;

Advancements in technology, improved labor force skills, and enhanced productivity levels;

Growth in replacement demand for pumps and pump parts; and

Accuracy of mechanical diaphragm pumps in critical processes.

"Low-cost competition from European and Asian pump manufacturers is likely to affect North American pump sales and lead to a gradual, yet definite, reduction in local manufacturing and sales business," noted Ramachandran. "To beat competition on this front, local companies must provide competitive pricing, improve operational efficiency and longevity of pumps, and invest in technological advancements and research and development."

