Global Small Launch Vehicle Market 2017-2026 - Advancements in 3D Printing Technology for Developing the Components of Small Launch Vehicle

The small launch vehicle market reported a revenue of $166.3 million in 2016, with 200 kg - 500 kg payload range segment accommodating for the highest revenue by 2026.

The small launch vehicle market is witnessing a high growth rate owing to increase in deployment of small satellites for commercial end users, surge in demand for small satellite constellations, and significant increase in investment of large space organization in developing small launch vehicles. Recent innovations in launch vehicle components and services has enabled the small launch vehicle technology to reach a wider segment of consumers in the industry. However, reduction in the selling price of small launch vehicles and developing a dedicated and low cost launching site for small launch vehicles, contribute as major challenges for the market. Companies are developing various forms of emerging technologies such as 3D printed electronic components and structure, air breathing propulsion system, electronic propulsion system, and reusable launch vehicles, among others, to develop cost effective SLVs. This, in effect, is expected to increase competition in the near future as well as facilitate the utilization of small launch vehicle for small satellite space missions.

As the figure shows, the 500 kg - 1,200 kg payload range contributed the largest share to the small launch vehicle market, owing to substantial number of companies in space industry. Some of the active players offering SLVs in this payload range are IHI Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Orbital ATK, Inc., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. However, 50 kg - 200 kg payload range is expected to witness highest growth rate in the market, during the forecast period, 2017-2026. The growth of the payload range is mainly driven by rise in launch of small satellites for the development of distributed systems or constellations of small satellites for varied commercial applications.

Furthermore, technological advancements in propulsion system and structure as well as integral parts of SLVs, is expected to significantly reduce manufacturing cost, size, and complexity. EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH, IHI Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rocket Lab USA, Inc., and Orbital ATK, Inc. are some of the major players of small launch vehicle market.



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Increase in Deployment Of Small Satellites for Commercial End Users

2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Small Satellite Constellations

2.1.3 Significant Increase in Investment of Large Space Organizations

2.2 Challenges

2.2.1 Reduction in the Cost of Launching Small Launch Vehicles

2.2.2 Developing a Dedicated and Low Cost Launching Site for Small Launch Vehicles

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Advancements in 3D Printing Technology for Developing the Components of Small Launch Vehicle

2.3.2 Nations Developing Their Own Low Cost Launching Site

2.4 Factors Impacting the Market



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.2 Key Market Developments and Strategies in the Global Small Launch Vehicle Market

3.2.1 Product Launches And Business Expansions

3.2.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

3.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Market Share Analysis and Competitive Benchmarking



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Evolution of Small Launch Vehicles

4.2 Product and Pricing Analysis on Small Launch Vehicles

4.3 Small Launch Vehicle Start-Ups, 2014-2016

4.4 Patent Analysis

4.5 Value Chain Analysis



9 Futuristic Scenario: Technological Advancements and Opportunities for Different Stakeholders

9.1 Cost Advantages in Small Launch Vehicle

9.1.1 Upgradation in Propulsion System

9.1.2 Advancements in Structure Composition

9.2 Developments in Reusable Launch Vehicles (RLV)



